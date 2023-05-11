Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 15,337 BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the third quarter worth $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the third quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in BGC Partners by 8,382.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 16,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 16,178 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in BGC Partners by 20.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in BGC Partners by 26.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BGCP opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $5.51.

BGC Partners Announces Dividend

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $532.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.40 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 2.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BGCP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on BGC Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on BGC Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

