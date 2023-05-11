Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 22,171 Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 22,171 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 12.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 0.3% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,342,538 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 1.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 415,938 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 37.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,353 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.
HMY opened at $5.21 on Thursday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.
