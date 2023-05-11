Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 22,171 Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 22,171 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 12.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 0.3% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,342,538 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 1.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 415,938 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 37.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,353 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

HMY opened at $5.21 on Thursday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HMY. Investec lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Harmony Gold Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. HSBC lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

