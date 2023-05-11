Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 37,607 Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 37,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sanford Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Precigen in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Precigen in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 416.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 21,114 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PGEN shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Precigen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32. Precigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $309.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.96.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

