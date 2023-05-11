Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes $30,000 Position in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 25,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in MultiPlan in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 50.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPLN opened at $1.01 on Thursday. MultiPlan Co. has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. The firm has a market cap of $645.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.50.

MultiPlan ( NYSE:MPLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $241.09 million for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MPLN shares. Barclays cut their price target on MultiPlan from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on MultiPlan from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

