Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 56.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,373,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 497,197 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 437,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 44,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 43,970 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 323,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 38.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

LYG stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.77) to GBX 56 ($0.71) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.88) to GBX 69 ($0.87) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.73) to GBX 60 ($0.76) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.29.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

See Also

