Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Redfin by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,770,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after buying an additional 158,952 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Redfin by 59.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,106,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 413,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the first quarter worth about $16,882,000. NZS Capital LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 26.9% in the third quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 815,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 173,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Redfin by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after purchasing an additional 18,552 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RDFN shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Redfin from $5.00 to $8.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Redfin from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Redfin from $3.20 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Compass Point raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Redfin from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Redfin Trading Up 14.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average is $6.68. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.94, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $479.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.39 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 387.26% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redfin

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman bought 35,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $304,587.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,216,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,489,134.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman purchased 35,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $304,587.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,216,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,489,134.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. engages in the management of an online real estate marketplace and provision of real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services, Properties, Rentals, Mortgage, and Other. The company was founded by David Selinger, David Eraker, and Michael Dougherty in October 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

