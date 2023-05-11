BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 300.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,316,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,327,000 after buying an additional 987,274 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4,896.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 852,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,179,000 after buying an additional 835,394 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 24.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,495,000 after purchasing an additional 720,690 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $22,321,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $695,549.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $350,443.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,701.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $695,549.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,503 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BWA. Barclays cut their price target on BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.27.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $44.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Further Reading

