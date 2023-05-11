Boston Partners Sells 297,433 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,766,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 297,433 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.8% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Boston Partners’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,311,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,378.2% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,100,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064,396 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 77.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,071,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,637 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,480,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,554 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 265.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,391,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,462 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $136.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

