Brent Neidig Sells 2,694 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) insider Brent Neidig sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $180,390.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brent Neidig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 9th, Brent Neidig sold 1,872 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $115,858.08.

USANA Health Sciences Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of USNA opened at $65.14 on Thursday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $76.58. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $227.96 million for the quarter. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on USNA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $52.50 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 27.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 8.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,002,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.

