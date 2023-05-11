Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 375 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,886,000. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 59,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Alphabet by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,325,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $381,462,000 after acquiring an additional 643,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Alphabet by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 19,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.06.

Alphabet Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $111.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $122.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 238,811 shares valued at $15,576,939. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

