Carlos M. Cardoso Sells 560 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Stock

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $152,969.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hubbell Stock Up 0.5 %

HUBB opened at $272.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $170.21 and a 1 year high of $282.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.15. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Hubbell

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.79%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 122.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUBB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.33.

About Hubbell

(Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.