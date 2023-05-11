Caroline Maury Devine Sells 1,000 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:COP opened at $100.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Capital One Financial cut ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the third quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the third quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 668 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

