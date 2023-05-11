Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.89 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 238,811 shares worth $15,576,939. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $111.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $122.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.74 and a 200-day moving average of $97.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

