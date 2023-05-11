Chris Maloof Sells 11,897 Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Stock

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) insider Chris Maloof sold 11,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $185,593.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 454,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,097,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chris Maloof also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 4th, Chris Maloof sold 1,573 shares of MeridianLink stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $27,118.52.

MeridianLink Stock Performance

Shares of MLNK opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -108.46 and a beta of 0.73. MeridianLink, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $18.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MeridianLink

MeridianLink ( NYSE:MLNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.77 million. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. On average, analysts predict that MeridianLink, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP lifted its stake in MeridianLink by 39.1% during the third quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 4,003,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,605 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MeridianLink by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 983,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,505,000 after buying an additional 243,627 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in MeridianLink in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in MeridianLink in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,546,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in MeridianLink in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MLNK. BTIG Research cut their price objective on MeridianLink from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded MeridianLink from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MeridianLink from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on MeridianLink from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

MeridianLink Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Featured Articles

