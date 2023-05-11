Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 4,985 Shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF were worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSDA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 291.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,036,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares during the period.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Performance

VSDA stock opened at $44.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average of $45.08.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

