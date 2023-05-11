Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 55,220 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,220 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $5,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 25.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Lincoln National by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 7.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Price Performance

NYSE LNC opened at $20.15 on Thursday. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $58.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average of $30.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

See Also

