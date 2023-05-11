Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) by 123.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 230,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,598 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,759,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,107,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 235,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $894,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $453,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.09. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $25.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.