Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 3,725 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.2 %

MOH stock opened at $292.12 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.78 and a 52 week high of $374.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.94.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on MOH shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.75.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

