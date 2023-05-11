Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 4,012 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $5,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,313,690,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $190.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.50. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $157.57 and a 52 week high of $197.77.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

