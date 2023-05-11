Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 8,824 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,992 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.46.

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $98.56 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $123.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.39 and its 200 day moving average is $103.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 21.70%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

