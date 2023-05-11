Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,152 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 263.6% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 169.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Twilio from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Twilio from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Twilio from $83.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Twilio from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $48.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.25. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $112.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. Twilio’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $543,534.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,871 shares in the company, valued at $10,462,833.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,226 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $396,969.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,669.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $543,534.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,462,833.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,842 shares of company stock worth $2,490,031. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

