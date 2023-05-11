Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 476,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,584 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF were worth $6,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGRO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 5,323.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at $180,000.

Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

FGRO stock opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.20 million, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.19.

About Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF

The Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (FGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth TR USD index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in growth stocks from domestic and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors FGRO was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

