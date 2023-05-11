Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Camden National were worth $5,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Camden National by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 13,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 2,371.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Stock Performance

Shares of CAC opened at $29.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.74. Camden National Co. has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $49.10.

Camden National Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Camden National’s payout ratio is presently 42.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

