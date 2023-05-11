Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,358 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.13% of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 2,406.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000.

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF stock opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of -0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.40. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $26.31.

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (PSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trus index. The fund aims for buffered losses and gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) through the active use of FLEX options, which it rebalances monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

