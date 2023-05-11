Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,070 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKW. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 414.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 34.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKW opened at $50.00 on Thursday. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $65.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.89.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

