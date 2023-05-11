Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) by 173.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,785 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $5,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUHP. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,703,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,947,000 after purchasing an additional 809,099 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 815.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,958,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,053,000 after buying an additional 3,526,200 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth $561,000.

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.61. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $25.71.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

