Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 266,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF were worth $5,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

FDEM stock opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average of $21.76.

The Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (FDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of emerging markets companies. FDEM was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

