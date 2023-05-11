Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 293,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 46.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 179.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

VNO stock opened at $13.55 on Thursday. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.61). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $445.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

