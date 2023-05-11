Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.10 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,907,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,441,000 after buying an additional 671,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,912,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,915,000 after purchasing an additional 449,691 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in PACCAR by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after buying an additional 2,744,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PACCAR by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,355,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,857,000 after buying an additional 30,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,105,000 after purchasing an additional 99,290 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PCAR opened at $72.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $76.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.78 and a 200 day moving average of $57.65.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on PCAR shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR to $64.89 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.