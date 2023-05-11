Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.27 Million Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $5,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yum China by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Yum China by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $70,785,156.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,035,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,250,416.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $70,785,156.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,035,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,250,416.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,158,741 shares of company stock worth $72,194,347. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum China Stock Down 1.1 %

Yum China stock opened at $61.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.82. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.86. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. Yum China had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YUMC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Articles

