Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.28 Million Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRU shares. Needham & Company LLC raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Insider Activity

TransUnion Stock Up 1.6 %

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $439,567.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,927.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,559,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $439,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,927.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,235 shares of company stock worth $2,457,958 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $65.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $90.08.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $902.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.34 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 7.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

