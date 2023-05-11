Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.36 Million Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.67.

In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,296,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

TDY stock opened at $413.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $425.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $417.02. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $448.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

