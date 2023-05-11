Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.38 Million Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 560.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,295,000 after acquiring an additional 51,891 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Markel by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,362,000 after purchasing an additional 31,307 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Markel by 1,757.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Markel by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,813,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,779,000 after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,516.67.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,220.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,220.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Morgan E. Housel purchased 19 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,330.70 per share, with a total value of $25,283.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 144 shares of company stock worth $193,829. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,366.62 on Thursday. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,064.09 and a 12-month high of $1,458.56. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,301.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,308.49.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

