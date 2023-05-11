Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.82 Million Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:DFS opened at $95.35 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $119.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.04 and a 200 day moving average of $104.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.63.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

