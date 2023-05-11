Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.84 Million Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGM. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,218,000. Styrax Capital LP bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,029,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1,074.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 753,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,391,000 after purchasing an additional 689,228 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 213.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 906,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,940,000 after purchasing an additional 617,659 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 705,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,598,000 after purchasing an additional 420,686 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $2,221,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $2,221,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $869,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,963,567.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,870 shares of company stock worth $3,214,470. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGM. Barclays upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

MGM stock opened at $42.88 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.06.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

