Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.15 Million Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $6,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 33,270 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CINF. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ CINF opened at $104.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 870.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Articles

