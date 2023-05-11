Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,962,019.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $80,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,116.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,962,019.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,441 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

NXST stock opened at $160.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.54. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.29 and a 52-week high of $217.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.57 by $0.47. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.36%.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

