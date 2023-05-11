Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 945,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,541 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $6,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,718,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,670,000 after acquiring an additional 275,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,876,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,547,000 after acquiring an additional 659,192 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,130,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,900 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 28,558.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,265,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,849,000 after acquiring an additional 13,219,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $169,506.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,858,152 shares in the company, valued at $14,382,096.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $54,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $169,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,858,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,382,096.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,362 shares of company stock worth $2,149,762. Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 4.1 %

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.32, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $11.62.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

