Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,066 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 432.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 368,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 299,429 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 892,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,164,000 after acquiring an additional 552,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.76.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:MRO opened at $22.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.72. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.83%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

