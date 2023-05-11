Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $320,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF stock opened at $63.57 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 1 year low of $56.03 and a 1 year high of $67.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.49 and its 200 day moving average is $64.10. The stock has a market cap of $775.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares Morningstar Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.