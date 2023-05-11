Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,216 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc increased its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MOO opened at $83.51 on Thursday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $80.50 and a 1 year high of $100.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

