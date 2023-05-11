Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,312 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF were worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 2,111.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 2,051.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth about $604,000.

ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF stock opened at $41.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.39. ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $23.87.

About ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF

The ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (OILK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in crude oil commodities. The fund tracks an index holding three separate contracts at equal-weighting with different roll schedules. OILK was launched on Sep 26, 2016 and is managed by ProShares.

