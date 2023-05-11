Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 120,008 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 94.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 247,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,008 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $6,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTRA. Barclays raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stephens started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

CTRA stock opened at $24.46 on Thursday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.57.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Recommended Stories

