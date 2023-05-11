Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 146,332 Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 310,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,332 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF were worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 182.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:FUMB opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average is $19.94. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $19.79 and a 52 week high of $20.05.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Profile

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.