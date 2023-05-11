Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 5,795 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 583.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Xylem by 248.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL opened at $106.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen raised their price target on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

