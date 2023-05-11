Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,350,111,000 after purchasing an additional 800,108 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,671,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $945,638,000 after acquiring an additional 531,876 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,550,000 after buying an additional 3,846,281 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,504,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $593,679,000 after buying an additional 470,804 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNI. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.61.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $121.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $129.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.03. The company has a market cap of $80.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.5835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.98%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

