Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 87.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 979,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,666,000 after acquiring an additional 283,881 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 492,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,116,000 after acquiring an additional 191,560 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 31,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $99.83 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.56 and a 52-week high of $100.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.84.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

