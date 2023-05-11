Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF were worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $661,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DEF opened at $66.92 on Thursday. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.14 and a 52 week high of $70.92. The firm has a market cap of $269.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.57 and a 200-day moving average of $67.21.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Profile

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

