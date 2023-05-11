Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 93.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 45.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 414.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3,600.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,288.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,247.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,078.67. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,337.75.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, New Street Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,480.50.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

