Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 15,034 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,034 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($74.73) to €73.00 ($80.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TTE opened at $60.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $151.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.98. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.88 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.543 dividend. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

